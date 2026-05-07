FBI Assistant GC Joins FBI Alum At Fenwick

By Jack Rodgers ( May 7, 2026, 12:25 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP has hired the former assistant general counsel of the FBI, who will work as a counsel to support technology and life sciences companies and who is rejoining the former FBI director's chief of staff in the Washington, D.C., office....
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