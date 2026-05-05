9th Circ. Renews Biz Nuisance Claim Over Seattle BLM Protest

By Rachel Riley ( May 5, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel partly revived a Korean restaurant and apartment complex owner's lawsuit accusing Seattle of abandoning several city blocks during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, ruling Tuesday that the businesses can potentially advance nuisance claims by arguing for the suspension of the statute of limitations....
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