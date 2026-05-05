11th Circ. Revives Annie Leibovitz 'Star Wars' Photo IP Dispute

By Gina Kim ( May 5, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit vacated an early win handed to a digital outlet accused of impermissibly using renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz's images taken on the set of a new "Star Wars" film that were featured in Vanity Fair, ruling on Tuesday the lower court's "understanding of copyright law was not quite right."...
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