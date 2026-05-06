10th Circ. Orders Class Cert. In Kansas Gas Royalty Fight

By Keith Goldberg ( May 6, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has ordered the certification of a class action accusing driller Merit Energy Co. of underpaying Kansas gas royalty owners in violation of a previous settlement with Oxy USA Inc., reversing a lower court decision....
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