DOT, Mexico Inching Toward 'Consensus' In Airport Slots Fight

By Linda Chiem ( May 5, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that Mexico has tentatively agreed to reconsider some of its restrictions on flights into Mexico City's Benito Juárez International Airport, signaling there's some headway being made in a dispute over alleged violations of a decade-old bilateral air transport agreement....
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