Copyright Chief Says Cox Ruling Merits Congressional Action

By Ivan Moreno ( May 12, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The leader of the U.S. Copyright Office, Shira Perlmutter, told senators Tuesday they may need to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's March decision that narrowed contributory liability for internet service providers, saying the ruling "left a bit of a hole in the law."...
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