Ocean Carrier Says FMC's In-House Court, $45M Award Illegal

By José Luis Martínez ( May 5, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An ocean carrier asked a Texas federal judge Tuesday to freeze Federal Maritime Commission cases against it and vacate a $45 million initial decision issued in one of them, arguing that the agency's in-house adjudication process is unconstitutional....
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