Democrats Urge EEOC Chair Not To Roll Back IVF Protections
By Patrick Hoff ( May 6, 2026, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen Democratic senators urged the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to preserve safeguards for workers undergoing fertility treatments, asserting in a letter that Chair Andrea Lucas' plans to rewrite Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regulations could lead employers to unlawfully deny employees' accommodation requests....
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