Unauthorized Immigrant Can Face Gun Charge, 1st Circ. Says

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( May 6, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has reversed the dismissal of an indictment against an unauthorized immigrant charged with firearm possession, holding that the federal ban on unauthorized immigrants possessing firearms is consistent with the nation's tradition of firearm regulation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.