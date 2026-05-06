4th Circ. Appears Unpersuaded By $22M Tax Fraud Appeal

By Hayley Fowler ( May 6, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys and an insurance agent faced a Fourth Circuit panel Wednesday that seemed hard-pressed to overturn their convictions for orchestrating a $22 million tax avoidance scheme, with the judges casting doubt on their venue objections and claims that the false tax returns contained truthful information....
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