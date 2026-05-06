Ga. Panel Won't Overturn Verdict In HOA Pool Dispute
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 6, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused to overturn a jury verdict in favor of a homeowners' association in a case it brought against a couple who built an outdoor kitchen and pool pavilion that were noncompliant with the association's design guidelines....
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