Goodyear Wants Waiver For Smart Tire Sensor Tech
By Nadia Dreid ( May 6, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. has some new tire sensors in the works that would provide safety and performance but require special permission from the Federal Communications Commission for the devices to work properly without breaking agency rules....
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