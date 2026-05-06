Mass. Justices Push For An End To AG-Auditor Deadlock

By Chris Villani ( May 6, 2026, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday seemed to agree that an ongoing dispute between the state attorney general and auditor over a voter-backed audit of the legislature needs to come to an end, even as justices dinged both sides for the stalemate....
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