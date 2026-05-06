ACLU Seeks Full DC Circ. Review Of CECOT Contempt Halt
By Jared Foretek ( May 6, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is asking for the full D.C. Circuit to review a panel's 2-1 decision halting U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's criminal contempt inquiry into U.S. Department of Homeland Security flights that took 250 immigrants to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison last year....
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