Judge Blocks Southwest From Some Employee Investigations
By Spencer Brewer ( May 6, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge delayed the deposition of multiple pilots after Southwest's union alleged the airline threatened witnesses with discipline right before they sat for depositions, saying the company could not bring new disciplinary actions against union-related witnesses for actions from over two years ago without prior court approval....
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