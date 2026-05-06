NJ Panel Frees Homeowner From 'Forced Arbitration' Contract
By Nate Beck ( May 6, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday released a homeowner from an arbitration clause that Florida-based MV Realty had agreed not to enforce as part of a deal last year with authorities who sued over the company's allegedly predatory cash-advance agreements....
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