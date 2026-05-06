Judge Tells FEMA Officials To Preserve Signal Chats
By Corey Rothauser ( May 6, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials to preserve Signal messages tied to FEMA operations in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's restructuring efforts, citing concerns that officials used disappearing-message settings while discussing matters relevant to the case....
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