Prospect Medical Captive Insurer Files Ch. 15 In Texas

By Emily Lever ( May 6, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Healthcare Insurance Company, a Cayman Islands insurance company indirectly owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, has filed a Chapter 15 petition in Texas bankruptcy court seeking recognition of its Cayman winding-up proceedings that involve a $26 million payment to Prospect....
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