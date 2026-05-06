Amazon Smart Devices Accused Of Infringing AI Co.'s Patents

By Jack McLoone ( May 6, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence company Cerence AI on Wednesday accused Amazon of importing smart devices into the U.S. that violate its voice technology patents, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to look into banning the devices, while also bringing a similar suit in federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.