Judge May Curb Exxon Questions In Mass. Greenwash Case
By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 6, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A judge hinted Wednesday that he could somewhat limit the topics ExxonMobil may broach in an upcoming deposition of the Massachusetts attorney general's office as the energy giant defends itself from the commonwealth's greenwashing allegations. ...
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