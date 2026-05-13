5 Takeaways From Justices' Subpoena Fight Ruling

By Courtney Saleski and Josh Gardner ( May 13, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its unanimous decision in First Choice Women's Resource Centers Inc. v. Davenport,[1] holding that a religious nonprofit organization had Article III standing to challenge in federal court a state attorney general's preenforcement subpoena demanding the identities of its donors....
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