Amazon Studios Exec Led Kickback Scheme, Producer Says

By Lauren Berg ( May 8, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Amazon MGM Studios has done nothing to stop one of its senior staff from orchestrating a "pay-to-play" scheme in selecting post-production vendors, according to a new lawsuit filed by a producer who says his company was excluded from Amazon-affiliated productions when he refused to pay a kickback....
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