CFPB Rule Recalibrates Fair Lending Compliance

By Alan Kaplinsky ( May 12, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- On April 22, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, under acting Director Russell Vought, issued a significant final rule reshaping the agency's approach to fair lending enforcement under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Regulation B.[1]...
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