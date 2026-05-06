Know 'The Record Below': Appellate Pros Talk Argument Prep

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 6, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A panel of appellate lawyers gave tips Wednesday on preparing for oral arguments at the 2026 Third Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania, encouraging lawyers to build an encyclopedic knowledge of their case and the relevant law, and to practice in front of others....
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