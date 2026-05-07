11th Circ. Deepens Split On DHS' No-Bond Detention

By Britain Eakin ( May 7, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel rejected the Trump administration's interpretation of federal immigration law as requiring mandatory detention of noncitizens who entered the U.S. unlawfully, ruling that such individuals are entitled to bond hearings and deepening a growing circuit split....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.