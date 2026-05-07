Father 'Blacked Out' While Killing Baby, Civil Court Hears

By Aaron Keller ( May 7, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A father convicted of murdering his 7-month-old by throwing the infant into a river from a 90-foot-high bridge in 2015 "blacked out" most of the details, he testified Thursday in a mother's wrongful death lawsuit against a Connecticut child protection agency....
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