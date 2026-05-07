Stinson Real Estate Finance Atty Joins Reed Smith In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( May 7, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has hired a Stinson LLP lawyer who focuses her practice on real estate finance matters, renewable energy tax credit and new market tax credit issues, the firm has announced....
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