Calif. Man Gets 2½ Years For Swindling $2M From Ill. Investor

By Celeste Bott ( May 7, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A California man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bilking $2 million from an Illinois investor through a fraudulent scheme in which he promised a substantial return but instead spent the money on personal expenses, including luxury vintage automobiles....
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