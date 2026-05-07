Judge, In 'Difficult Position,' OKs Rare Patent Defense
By Elliot Weld ( May 7, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge found himself in what he said was a "difficult position" in allowing an unusual defense to be advanced in a patent infringement case related to blood pumps in light of criticism of the defense from the Federal Circuit....
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