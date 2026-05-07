1st Circ. Chilly On Challenge To DHS Records Policy

By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 7, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel appeared disinclined Thursday to revive a suit alleging the federal government regularly withholds records from immigrants in deportation and asylum proceedings, with one judge saying that if the process is unfair, it would be Congress' job to fix it....
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