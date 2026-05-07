Delta Pilots Ask Full 11th Circ. To Rehear Leave Bias Suit
By Chart Riggall ( May 7, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A group of former Delta Air Lines Inc. pilots whose suit over their use of paid military leave was dismissed by the Eleventh Circuit last month asked the full circuit to consider their claims of "company-wide hostility against military service."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.