Rakoff Expands On Coinbase Securities Suit Dismissal Ruling

By Katryna Perera ( May 7, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Thursday explained his ruling last month dismissing securities fraud claims against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, brought by investors in a digital asset associated with the now-failed Terraform blockchain ecosystem, stating in a new opinion that the suit fails to plead falsity, among other things....
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