Church Exec Seeks Crowdfunding OK In Forced-Labor Case
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 7, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An executive of a religious organization accused in a sprawling forced-labor and money laundering prosecution has asked a Michigan federal judge to loosen her bond conditions so she can raise money online while awaiting trial, saying pretrial officers can adequately monitor donations and prevent church funds from being funneled to her. ...
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