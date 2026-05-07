Dems Say ABC License Probe Is Retaliation For Kimmel Joke
By Courtney Bublé ( May 7, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A group of Senate Democrats on Thursday condemned the Federal Communications Commission's purported retaliation against ABC for not firing late night host Jimmy Kimmel after his controversial joke about the president and his wife....
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