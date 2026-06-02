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Florida Judge Says He'll Wait For FTC In Horse-Doping Case

By David Minsky ( June 2, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A horse trainer urged a Florida federal court on Tuesday to rule that the Federal Trade Commission violated his right to a jury trial after he was fined and suspended for an alleged banned substances violation, although the presiding judge indicated that he'll wait for the agency's final action before handing down an order....

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