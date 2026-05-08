NYC Lawmaker Promises COPA Revival After Adams' Veto

By Grace Dixon ( May 8, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- New York City Council Member Sandy Nurse confirmed at a Thursday panel that she plans to reintroduce an updated version of the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act that grants some preapproved buyers a first shot at purchasing some residential buildings, after Mayor Eric Adams vetoed a previous version on his last day in office....
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