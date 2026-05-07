Trump Campaign Exits Sex Assault Suit, Manager Appeals

By Frank G. Runyeon ( May 7, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Days after President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign settled negligence claims in a former aide's sexual assault lawsuit, an ex-campaign manager accused of rape faced doubts from New York state appellate judges that he could escape the case with their help....
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