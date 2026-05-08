Capital One Discloses 'Fair Access' Regulatory Inquiries
By Katryna Perera ( May 8, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Capital One has become the latest major bank to disclose that it is responding to demands and requests from government agencies related to President Donald Trump's "fair banking" executive order targeting alleged political and religious discrimination by financial institutions....
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