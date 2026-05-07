Taylor Swift Says Vegas Artist Sought 'Showgirl' Confusion

By Lauren Berg ( May 7, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift clapped back at a Las Vegas performer accusing the pop powerhouse of infringing her "Confessions of a Showgirl" trademark, telling a California federal judge it's her accuser who has impermissibly "flooded" her social media with posts mimicking "The Life of a Showgirl" to capitalize on Swift's fame....
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