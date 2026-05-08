EdTech Platform Canvas Accused Of Lax Security After Breach

By Allison Grande ( May 8, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The operator of Canvas, a popular educational software tool used by thousands of schools and universities, is facing more than a half-dozen proposed class actions filed in Utah and New York federal courts following its disclosure of a cyberattack tied to a hacking group that's claimed to have gained access to personal data belonging to more than 275 million students and teachers....
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