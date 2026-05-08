Payment Processing Co. Sued Over Data Collection, Breach
By Sydney Price ( May 8, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Payment processing company Total System Services LLC has been hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court accusing it of failing to protect consumers' personal information from hackers, resulting in a well-established cybercriminal group stealing the data over a six-month period and likely leaking it earlier this month....
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