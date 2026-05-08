CrossCountry Raises Bid For Two Harbors To Fend Off Rival
By Nate Beck ( May 8, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Two Harbors Investment Corp. said Friday that Ohio-based origination company CrossCountry Mortgage has amended a proposed merger agreement to match a competing $1.3 billion offer to acquire the real estate investment trust from UWM Holdings Corp....
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