Cop Testimony In Pot Case Wasn't 'Harmless,' Fla. Panel Says

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 8, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to four years for drug possession with an intent to sell after an officer testified that the intent was shown by the amount of marijuana he possessed, along with baggies and a scale, must have his conviction connected to selling reversed, a Florida appeals court said on Friday....
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