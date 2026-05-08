Conn. High Court Snapshot: Taxes, Foreclosure Top May Term

By Aaron Keller ( May 8, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court's final term of 2025-2026 is only one week long, but the justices will decide whether one of their own 2022 opinions silently overruled an earlier opinion relied upon by a trial judge to order the foreclosure of a $35 million high-rise Hartford apartment complex....
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