Feds To Challenge Nix Of Fast-Track Immigration Appeals Rule
By Jared Foretek ( May 8, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will ask the D.C. Circuit to revive new rules that would reshape how the Board of Immigration Appeals hears challenges to immigration court removal orders....
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