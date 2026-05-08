Fed. Circ. Weighs Timing Concerns In Tariff Exclusion Denials
By Jack McLoone ( May 8, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday largely let attorneys do the talking while attempting to suss out whether the U.S. Department of Commerce properly justified blocking the country's largest vegetable canner from securing tariff exclusions for its imported tin....
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