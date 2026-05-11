Ace Hardware Accused Of Coordinating Prices, Locations
By Matthew Perlman ( May 11, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Consumers have hit Ace Hardware with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court alleging they pay higher prices because the retail cooperative helps its member stores conspire to fix prices and divide local markets....
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