Taxation With Representation: Corrs, Kirkland, Linklaters

By Zak Kostro ( May 8, 2026, 2:18 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, gold companies Regis Resources and Vault Minerals combine, Long Lake Management acquires American Express Global Business Travel and Vodafone buys out CK Hutchison Holdings to become the sole owner of their telecommunications joint venture....
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