ABC Accuses FCC Of Trying To Chill Speech On 'The View'
By Nadia Dreid ( May 8, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- ABC has accused the Federal Communications Commission of trying to trample its First Amendment rights by targeting long-running talk show "The View" with an investigation into whether it has been violating the agency's "equal time" rule for political candidates....
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