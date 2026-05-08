Alleged Would-Be Trump Assassin Aims To DQ Pirro, Blanche
By Christine DeRosa ( May 8, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The California man accused of an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last month is seeking to disqualify U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from handling his case as they may be witnesses or victims in the matter....
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